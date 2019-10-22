Rap superstar Kanye West has donated $1 million to a number of criminal justice reform charities for his wife Kim Kardashian West’s birthday.

Posting on Twitter, Kardashian revealed that her husband had made the donation on behalf of him and their four children to criminal justice reform charities including Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative, and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

“I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye [got] me the most amazing bags,” Kardashian West said. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy! pic.twitter.com/chNkyPRQGW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 22, 2019

Kardashian also posted a photo to Instagram on Monday to her nearly 150 million, where she provided further details about her “relaxing” birthday.

“Thank you so much for all of the birthday love!” she wrote. “I had the best most relaxing birthday ever! I Spent the weekend [with] my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye. My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand!”

Kardashian has long campaigned on the issue of criminal justice reform and has repeatedly worked with President Donald Trump and other White House officials including his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner to discuss the issue.

Kanye West, meanwhile, visited Trump in the White House last September to discuss issues such as economic opportunities, rebuilding inner cities as well as race and culture issues.

“Trump is on his hero’s journey right now,” West said at the time. “He might not have thought he’d have a crazy mother-fucker like Kanye West run up and support, but best believe — we are going to make America great.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.