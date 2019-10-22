Lori Loughlin faces more charges in the college admission scam after prosecutors added bribery to the list of charges for her alleged involvement in Operation Varsity Blues.

The U.S. attorney in Boston filed charges Tuesday against the 55-year-old actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, for Federal Program Bribery, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

Prosecutors alleged that the "Full House" actress and her husband, who allegedly paid $500,000 to get both of their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits, bribed officials at a university that gets federal funding.

Loughlin and her husband have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud for their part in the college admission scam. She's facing a maximum of 40 years behind bars if convicted. If the bribery charge sticks too, she faces an additional maximum 5 years behind bars.

As previously reported, sources connected with the various cases in Operation Varsity Blues told TMZ that the actress’ case might never go to trial and instead most likely will get a plea bargain due to Felicity Huffman‘s light sentence of 14-days in prison after she pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to raise her daughter’s SAT scores in 2017.

Loughlin’s break reportedly came with the probation department’s sentencing report for the “Desperate Housewives” star that noted how they found that no one suffered a loss as a result of Huffman’s actions.

The report noted that the new charges could make it more likely that Lori and her husband will come to the bargaining table.