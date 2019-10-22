The University of Southern California confirmed Monday that actress Lori Loughlin’s daughters are no longer enrolled at the school.

While the university gave an update on the girls’ status, it gave no other information, citing privacy laws, according to a report published by Page Six. No other details were given about Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli.

However, the university did confirm it was investigating three dozen other students tied to the “Operation Varsity Blues” scandal.

Loughlin pleaded not guilty to charges of mail fraud and wire fraud back in May. She has been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have Olivia and Bella admitted to USC as rowing recruits. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In College Admissions Scandal)

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are expected to go to trial in 2020.

Meanwhile, actress Felicity Huffman is currently serving out her 14-day prison sentence in a northern California federal prison. She was convicted of mail fraud and honest services fraud on Sept. 13. As previously reported, Huffman will spend 14 days in prison with one year of probation and will be required to pay a $30,000 fine plus complete 250 hours of community service.

“I honestly didn’t and don’t care about my daughter going to a prestigious college,” Huffman told the judge during her sentencing. “I just wanted to give her a shot at being considered for a program where her acting talent would be the deciding factor.”