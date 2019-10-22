Legendary performer Marie Osmond said that she suffered so greatly at the hands of men when she was a young child that, by the time she hit 8 years old, she believed she might be gay.

What are the details?

During a Tuesday appearance on “The Talk,” the 60-year-old singer opened up about her own experience when the panel addressed entertainer Miley Cyrus’ recent controversial remarks about homosexuality.

Cyrus, who recently split from her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, offered up dating advice via social media. In a Sunday video, Cyrus said, “There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with d**ks out there. You just gotta find them.”

She added, “I always thought I had to be gay because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true.”

Chiming in on Cyrus’ remarks, which sparked controversy across the internet, Osmond admitted that she, too, “actually thought she was gay” when she was around 8 years old.

“The reason is because I had been sexually abused to the point that men, they made me sick,” Osmond revealed. “I didn’t trust them, I didn’t like them. So when I hear [Cyrus] say that, there was a point in my life — I had so many body issues … and I was looking at women and I thought, ‘Why am I looking at women? I must be gay.'”

Osmond credited her “great brothers” and “amazing father” for changing her perspective on men.

“And then, I realized because I’m a thinker, why did God give me these great brothers and why did he give me this amazing father?” she asked. “Truly, they changed my opinion of men, which made me feel that it was something I was going through.”

She added, “So I’m not saying anything about anybody, I’m saying that with [Cyrus’] statement and my life personally, that changed the way I looked at myself.”

[embedded content]

The Talk – Marie Osmond Thought ‘I was gay’ After Being Sexually Abused



www.youtube.com

