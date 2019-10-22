Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Tuesday called on President Donald Trump to reconsider pulling U.S. troops from Syria and inviting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House, NBC News reports.

McConnell announced on the Senate floor on Tuesday a resolution that “condemns Turkey’s decision to escalate hostilities in Syria, warns against the abandonment of our allies and partners in Syria, and urges President Trump to rethink his invitation for President Erdogan to visit the White House.”

The resolution is co-sponsored by Sens. James Inhofe of Oklahoma, James Risch of Idaho, Richard Burr of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and “acknowledges hard truths and focuses on our strategic interests in the Middle East.”

It also “acknowledges the vital role that our Kurdish and Arab Syrian partners have played in rooting out and destroying ISIS’s caliphate,” McConnell added. “It recognizes the grave consequences of U.S. withdrawal: the rising influence of Russia, Iran and the Assad regime, and the escape of more than a hundred ISIS-affiliated fighters detained in the region.

“We specifically urge the president to end the drawdown, something that fortunately appears to be underway. We urge a re-engagement with our partners in this region.”