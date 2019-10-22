On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said white working class voters are afraid of losing power because of America’s changing demographics, so they support President Donald Trump.

Host Chris Matthews asked, why do working class white people “stick with Trump?”

Moore said, “Sadly, I think it is a racial thing on some level with a lot of people.”

He continued, “I think that white guys…they can see the writing on the wall. The women are coming. They arrived last November. We are now — this is the eighth September in a row where the majority of first graders in this country last month were not white.”

Matthews interjected, “Meaning Hispanic, African-American or Asian.”

Moore continued, “Correct. We now see the demographic shift that by the 2040’s white people will be the minority, and I think there’s some level of fear about that.”

He added, “And those of us who are white, especially white guys, still having that door opened just a little bit easier for us. And we know it. We know we’re not followed around when we go to the department store.”

Matthews said, “So that spreads fear into the white voter and he votes white.”

Moore said, “Yes, because some white voters are afraid. When you’re in power, you don’t want to lose what you have, and let’s face it.”

