Top Trump administration officials are planning on attending an economic forum in Saudi Arabia one year after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, whose death inspired many financial leaders to avoid last year’s conference.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, his aide Avi Berkowitz, and special envoy to Iran Brian Hook will attend the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, according to The New York Times.

The CIA and various foreign officials determined Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has Khashoggi murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October. His body was never recovered, but his death caused many financial leaders to avoid the conference held that year.

Saudi Arabia has acknowledged Khashoggi was killed in the consulate, but has denied the crown prince was involved. President Donald Trump has accepted these denials, and has repeatedly stated Saudi Arabia is an ally.

Vox notes that many of the biggest names in tech, including the CEO of Uber and Silicon Valley leaders Sam Altman and Marc Andreessen, will not be attending this year’s conference.