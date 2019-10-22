An NBC affiliate station in Dallas, Texas, is apologizing for not interrupting soon enough an NFL game in order to warn about a tornado that hit the city and damaged many homes and businesses.

“During Sunday night’s Dallas Cowboys game, we made a mistake by not immediately interrupting the football game with a Tornado Warning,” read a statement from NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth/KXAS on Monday.

“Although our meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms across the area when the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Dallas County, we delayed breaking into programming for six minutes,” they acknowledged.

Some viewers took to social media to register their anger and disappointment with the station.

“Interesting, it appears NBC 5 in Dallas didn’t cut in for the confirmed tornado,” tweeted meteorologist Zach Holder with a screenshot of angry tweets from viewers.

“I still can’t find a feed to watch tornado coverage,” he added. “Also interesting to see people mad about them not cutting in to football when usually it’s the opposite.”

The station statement pointed out that information about the tornado was available on their website.

“When it comes to dealing with severe weather, we know that seconds matter. We should have broken into football programming sooner,” the statement from the station continued.

“We apologize and want you to know that we’re doing everything in our power to make sure this does not happen again,” the statement concluded.

The Dallas Cowboys went on to soundly defeat the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 37 to 10.

