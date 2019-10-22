While he would not condone President Donald Trump’s use of the term “lynching” in lieu of “witch hunt” or “Kangaroo court,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich did remind ABC’s “The View” lynching is not “automatically an only-black experience.”

“I’m going to be very politically incorrect: Most of the early American movies on lynching were about lynching white people,” Gingrich told Whoopi Goldberg on the liberal-leaning talk show Tuesday.

“One of the largest lynchings of the 19th century was Italians. So there is a tradition here. It’s not an automatically only-black experience.”

Gingrich did acknowledge President Trump does sometimes make things harder on himself with his Twitter language.

“There are times where if he were more disciplined he would have a much easier road than he does, because he sort of chews up his own road as he goes down it,” Gingrich said.

“I think he often uses words more clumsily than he should,” he added later.

“I’ve been comfortable just calling it a witch hunt and a Kangaroo court and things like that. I haven’t gone up to that next level.”