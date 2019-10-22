House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is “running a totally fraudulent fundamental violation of the American system” with the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, but Democrats “don’t have any choice” but to defend him, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Tuesday.

“[There is] no legal representation for the administration,” Gingrich told Fox News’ “Outnumbered Overtime” host Harris Faulkner, explaining how Schiff is running the investigation is “the opposite” of what happened in 1998 with the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, and of what Democrats did in 1973 during Watergate with President Richard Nixon.

But Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are running a “kangaroo court,” Gingrich said.

“I just saw today that the Republican members aren’t even allowed to take any notes or record,” he continued.

This means Democratic members will have “all of the control” of material gathered in the inquiry and will put together a report that will be “totally one-sided and totally dishonest,” Gingrich said.

Meanwhile, the Senate will be serving the role of the jury if Trump is impeached, while Democrats are trying to protect the whistleblower whose report led to the impeachment.

“The minute that that gets to the Senate, Lindsey Graham is chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and he is going to bring that person out in the open,” Gingrich said. “They can’t have it both ways.”

Gingrich also said Tuesday he does not believe the Democrats will formalize the impeachment inquiry through a vote.

“They will never, ever on the Democratic side bring it up for a vote like what we did and what the Democrats did in 1973 to establish a legitimate structure,” he said. “They will never vote on it.”