On Tuesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed Rev. Al Sharpton’s interview with Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke on Sunday on MSNBC. During the interview, O’Rourke was asked about President Donald Trump’s decision to reverse his plan to hold the G-7 summit at a Trump hotel in Florida, as well as the current situation in northern Syria.

O’Rourke had this to say:

“President Trump, perhaps inspired by [Joseph] Goebbels and the propagandists of the Third Reich, seems to employ this tactic that the bigger the lie, the more obscene the injustice, the more dizzying the pace of this bizarre behavior, the less likely we are to be able to do something about it.”

“Did I hear you correctly say that perhaps [Trump] was influenced by Goebbels and the Third Reich in terms of telling a big lie? I just want to make sure that’s what I heard you say,” Sharpton asked.

O’Rourke went on to criticize Trump with a wide range of disconnected attacks related to immigration, religion, and foreign policy.

Pat asserted that based on O’Rourke’s attacks on the president, O’Rourke needs to be on medication.

Watch the video below for the full story.

