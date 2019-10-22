A Pennsylvania school district is set to drop a hefty sum on a brand-new gender-neutral changing facility for students, according WTXF-TV.

The station reported that Garden Spot High School in New Holland will eliminate traditional boys and girls locker rooms with the $2.4 million project. Renovations are expected to be completed by December 2020.

What are the details?

Board members unanimously voted yes on the project Monday night.

The renovation project will include four “zones” that will make up a total of 48 private changing rooms and 76 private showers, according to Lancaster Online. The showers will also double as changing rooms when not in use.

District Superintendent Bob Hollister told the outlet that the four zones will not be designated by gender, but pointed out that he believes there will be a “natural selection.”

In a statement, the board addressed the newly approved measure.

“This District policy states that multi-user locker rooms and restrooms will be separated based on biological sex. But the idea behind the policy is much deeper,” the board at Eastern Lancaster County School District wrote in a statement on the matter. “We’ve worked hard to arrive at a solution that balances varied interests — which is why we’re systematically converting multi-user facilities into a series of single-user facilities.”

WTXF added, “Starting at the beginning of the school year, there will be 13 single-user restrooms, which will be available to all students for any reason — no special permission required.”

The board insisted that they are intent on going above and beyond providing “reasonable accommodations” and striving to provide students with “extraordinary accommodations.”

According to the station, the board is working diligently to implement the new project, which will also feature “entry points in public areas of schools so that any student, regardless of assigned sex and gender identity, can access them.”

The board added that while the project “involves a significant investment,” it is a “worthwhile one that will serve the students, coaches, and the school for many years to come.”