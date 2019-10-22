(FOX NEWS) — Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s proposal to have the police show up at gun owners’ homes and enforce a mandatory assault weapons buyback is a “joke” and would put officers in harm’s way, National Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police Joe Gamaldi said Tuesday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, Gamaldi said that in a time where “everyone is asking [law enforcement] to bridge the gap with the community,” O’Rourke’s idea is ridiculous and “reeks of desperation.”

“The only thing more idiotic than Beto O’Rourke suggesting that we should go door-to-door and seize citizens’ — who are following the laws — property, is his current presidential run,” said Gamaldi, adding, “I think he’s polling at two percent.”

