President Donald Trump compared the Democrats’ impeachment probe to a “lynching” in a Tuesday tweet.

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” Trump wrote. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”

The president also told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday that he believes the impeachment inquiry is based solely on politics, listing scandals during the Obama administration that he thought were impeachable, yet were not pursued by Democrats. (RELATED: Senate Republicans Are Not At All Worried About Impeachment)

“They could have impeached in Obama for the IRS scandal, they could have impeached him for the guns, for whatever, when the guns went all over the place and people getting killed … fast and furious. They could have impeached him for many different things. They didn’t impeach him. Then never even thought of impeaching him.”

Democrats have not yet voted to open a formal impeachment inquiry, but are ramping up their investigation by holding a series of depositions with ambassadors who were involved in Trump’s alleged pressure campaign against Ukraine.