Rep. Lee Zeldin said Tuesday he’s attended all of the closed-door depositions being held for the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, and there are no grounds that have been heard yet that should lead to articles being filed.

“I’ve been in the room more than Chairman (Adam) Schiff has,” the New York Republican told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “There was absolutely no quid pro quo linking aid to Ukraine through an investigation into the Bidens.”

Zeldin said he was not able to speak about the substance of the depositions that have taken place, but “I will tell you that there is nothing from anything that I’ve heard you could possibly impeach the president of the United States for.”

He said that there has been a “creativity” shown in developing a story to “try to connect all sorts of different dots that aren’t actually connected.”

“I see it with the way Chairman Schiff asks his questions inside these depositions,” said Zeldin. “He will make multiple leaps and assumptions, finish it with a simple question. If you give a simple answer you might think you’re answering a question but you bought into the premise of this question that has all these different assumptions. It is very leading the way he asks his questions.”

Zeldin also said he thinks there will be an impeachment vote, even if Democrats don’t have the numbers they need yet, because the president’s opponents want him out of office.

“They were lining up Pennsylvania Avenue with signs that said ‘impeach him now while the president’s hand was on the Bible,” said Zeldin.