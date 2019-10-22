Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is on pace to finish the NFL season leading the league in touchdown passes.

According to ProFootballTalk late Monday afternoon, Brissett’s 14 touchdown passes through six games put him on pace to finish the season with 37 or more. Nobody else in the league is on pace to get more than 35.

I guess Brissett has kind of given a gigantic middle finger to everybody in the NFL who thought the Colts would fall apart when Andrew Luck retired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Indianapolis is currently 4-2 and Brissett is just dominating defenses. Anybody who says they knew this was going to happen is a liar.

Teams don’t get better when a guy like Andrew Luck retires. Yet, Brissett came off of the bench and has been throwing strikes ever since.

He also recently inked a $30 million extension, which he seems to be justifying more and then some. Having the guy on pace to lead the NFL in touchdown passes and getting him at a bargain rate is a dream come true for the Colts management.

We’ll have to see what the Colts can do down the stretch, but there’s no question Brissett has played exceptionally well since taking over after Luck retired.