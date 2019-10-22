Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson will be missing some time because of a knee injury.

According to Adam Schefter, the star running back for the Lions will be out for some games as he tries to heal up from a knee injury that he suffered against the Vikings.

An exact timetable for his return isn’t known just yet.

Lions’ RB Kerryon Johnson is expected to miss “some time” with a knee injury, per source. For now, Johnson will be called week to week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2019

Well, I don’t like hearing this. I don’t like hearing this at all. In fact, this is the worst news I’ve heard in a minute or two about the Lions.

Without Johnson, our offense is going to become way too pass heavy, and I don’t see how that helps us win games.

The former Auburn star is an incredibly underrated running back, and he really helps open things up for Matthew Stafford and the receiving weapons.

Without the threat of a running game, defenses are just going to drop back into coverage. That’s going to make Stafford’s job much more difficult.

Obviously, I’d rather he heals up and we’re safer than sorry, but the Lions are going to need to find a short-term plan immediately.

We can’t put Stafford out on the field without a running game. We just can’t do it. I can promise you all that our offense will be screwed without a running threat.

Hopefully, he doesn’t miss too much time, but I don’t like where I see this situation going.