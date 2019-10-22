The Justice Department’s investigation of the investigators is expanding based on new evidence uncovered during a recent trip to Rome, Italy, by Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham, sources told Fox News.

Durham has been tasked with investigating the origins of the 2016 election meddling investigation and potential criminality activity or corruption by government officials, including the FBI and intelligence.

Former senior Obama administration officials, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan, are being considered for interviews because of their connections to the Christopher Steele dossier on President Donald Trump and surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, according to a Fox News source.

“If the rumors are true that IG [Michael] Horowitz’s report and findings in Durham’s review will blast the conduct of the FBI’s Russia investigation, it will give Trump a lot of ammo to support his argument that he was unjustly targeted then and is being unjustly targeted now,” according to a House GOP source to Fox News on Tuesday.

“It will justify Trump’s warnings about the Deep State acting to hobble his presidency.”

Also, per the report, documents obtained by Fox News show Australia has initiated an offering of assistance to the investigation, contradicting Democratic impeachment inquiry claims President Trump is pressuring foreign countries to investigate his political rivals.