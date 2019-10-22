Rising Nevada Republican congressional candidate Lisa Sutton raised more money during the third quarter than any of the other six Republican primary challengers that she faces in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.

Sutton, 34, entered the race during the third quarter and raised more money during the first 90 days of her campaign than any of the other candidates did in their first 90 days and had the highest fundraising quarter overall out of all the Republican candidates.

During the third quarter, the seven GOP candidates raised:

Lisa Song Sutton: $127,998.00 Samuel Peters: $111,704.00 Charles Navarro: $80,013.00 Jim Merchant: $58,185.00 Randi Reed: $ 47,595.00 Leo Blundo: $45,398.00 Catherine Prato: $29,585

The seven GOP candidates’ first 90 days of fundraising:

Lisa Song Sutton: $127,998.00 Randi Reed: $ 47,595.00 Leo Blundo: $45,398.00 Catherine Prato: $29,585 Charles Navarro: $17,850.00 Jim Merchant: $14,647.00 Samuel Peters: $5,000.00

The seven GOP candidates’ top fundraising quarter earnings:

Lisa Song Sutton: $127,998.00 Samuel Peters: $111,704.00 Jim Merchant: $103,790.00 Charles Navarro: $80,013.00 Randi Reed: $ 47,595.00 Leo Blundo: $45,398.00 Catherine Prato: $29,585

Sutton, a business owner and former Miss Nevada United States, has a law degree from the University of Miami and is a self-described lifelong Republican.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the momentum my campaign has received in the first 90 days,” Sutton said in a statement. “I’m a business leader, not a politician, and I have shown in my first quarter that we can raise the money to build the grassroots political support needed to challenge Steven Horsford in the general election.”

“Our wide base of support shows Nevada’s 4th Congressional District is eager to elect a Republican who is a young, female, minority, business leader to Congress. The community is tired of career politicians running for office in districts they don’t care about,” Sutton continued. “I’m here to show the community, and Washington, that I will outwork career politician Steven Horsford, and take back Nevada’s 4th Congressional district.”

Sutton’s campaign noted that since she announced her candidacy in July 2019, “Sutton raised $107,998 in money and in-kind donations, plus a personal contribution of $20,000, for a total of $127,998 in campaign receipts in her first quarter of declaring. Her campaign has raised money from nearly 200 individual donors throughout Nevada and across the country, showing widespread support for her candidacy.”

“Sutton’s support ranges from traditional Nevada Republican donors, to first-time federal campaign donors,” the statement concluded. “The average small-dollar online donation was $58. This wide range of support shows her campaign is able to bring new donors to the Republican party. Her ability to expand beyond the traditional base of supporters and win over a majority-minority house district are anchors to Sutton’s success.”

Sutton, whose father is a Vietnam veteran and mother is a Korean immigrant, told The Daily Wire in an interview last month that small business, cutting regulations, the U.S. military, immigrant enforcement, border security, and the Second Amendment were among the issues that were the most important to her.

“Politics was never in the plan for me. I have previously been focused on my companies and community work,” Sutton told The Daily Wire. “However, when I opened the second location of my shipping store last year, I saw how much need was in the community. People have no access to basic amenities, like grocery stores. Veterans aren’t being served, and the community is forgotten.”

“This area in the District opened my eyes to a larger problem: communities not being served by career politicians,” Sutton continued. “This, coupled with my own examination of our state representatives, and realizing that we don’t have a voice for business owners, we don’t have a voice for millennials, and we don’t have a voice of someone actually engaged in the community, I knew I had to step up.”

Read the rest of Sutton’s exclusive interview with The Daily Wire.