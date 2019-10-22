Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, said she continued to work out even after being diagnosed with cancer for a fourth time, CNN is reporting.

Ginsburg made her remarks while speaking to an audience at Berkeley Law on Monday.

“I do push-ups,” she said. Ginsburg added that she planks, “both front and side,” and does weight-bearing exercises with a personal trainer.

Ginsburg revealed in August she had been treated for pancreatic cancer. She said the tumor was treated “definitively,” the news network noted.

She said the cancer left her with a “zest for life.”

“You count each day as a blessing,” Ginsburg said.

And she said, compared to six months ago, she is doing “very well.”

Ginsburg also had two cancerous nodules in her left lung removed last December. And she was previously treated for pancreatic cancer in 2009 and colon cancer in 1999.