Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Tuesday blocked a vote on a measure to formally oppose President Donald Trump’s strategy for Syria, marking the second time he has taken action against a companion bill for a bipartisan resolution that had already passed in the House.

Under Senate rules, one member can request to vote on or pass a bill, but in addition, because doing that requires every senator sign off on the request, it only takes one lawmaker to block the request, reports The Hill.

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., attempted to set up a vote on the resolution, commenting that when Republican senators protest one of the president’s actions, sometimes he acts on that.

Paul, R-Ky., argued Congress would need to have a larger war powers debate if they were to oppose Trump on Syria.

“If Democrats want to send our young men and women to fight in the Syrian civil war, let’s have that debate,” Paul said. “By all means, let’s have the constitutional debate today on the Senate floor right here, right now.”

The bipartisan resolution had been sponsored by Reps. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and Michael McCaul, R-Texas, in the House, with a companion bill sponsored by Sens. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

Schumer also requested a vote last week, but Paul blocked it then too.

Schumer commented Paul’s understanding of a war declaration is “different than 99.9 percent of America and from every other single person in this chamber.”

Paul, though, declared the Syria situation an “utter and complete mess” and said it is “time we get the hell out.”