One person was hurt in an apparent shooting at a high school in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday.

Officials said the incident took place at Ridgway High School, located about 50 miles north of San Francisco.

“We had a shooting on the campus of Ridgway High School this morning. Right now we have an outstanding suspect. We have one victim. It doesn’t appear to be an active shooter situation at this time,” Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said after the incident, reported the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

Gloeckner also told CNN that it appears to be an “isolated shooting.”

The shooter has not yet been arrested.

Following the shooting, police surrounded the high school, Santa Rosa High School, and Santa Rosa Junior College.

Ridgway High School, Santa Rosa High, and Santa Rosa Junior College are all on lockdown, police said, CNN reported.

Santa Rosa’s SWAT team was also called in, and a drone was being used in the effort to locate the suspect.

Gloeckner said that the shooting took place at the front of the school after class began. Police were called in at around 9 a.m. local time.

She said a male victim was being treated at a local hospital, and it appears he suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. Officials said they didn’t know his condition.

It’s not clear if the shooter attended the school.

Facts About Crime in the United States

Violent crime in the United States has fallen sharply over the past 25 years, according to both the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports (UCR) and the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) (pdf).

The rate of violent crimes fell by 49 percent between 1993 and 2017, according to the FBI’s UCR, which only reflects crimes reported to the police.

The violent crime rate dropped by 74 percent between 1993 and 2017, according to the BJS’s NCVS, which takes into account both crimes that have been reported to the police and those that have not.

The FBI recently released preliminary data for 2018. According to the Preliminary Semiannual Uniform Crime Report, January to June 2018, violent crime rates in the United States dropped by 4.3 percent compared to the same six-month period in 2017.

While the overall rate of violent crime has seen a steady downward drop since its peak in the 1990s, there have been several upticks that bucked the trend. Between 2014 and 2016, the murder rate increased by more than 20 percent, to 5.4 per 100,000 residents, from 4.4, according to an Epoch Times analysis of FBI data. The last two-year period that the rate soared so quickly was between 1966 and 1968.