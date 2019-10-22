Social media roasted actor Chris Pratt after he lovingly joked about his young wife’s lack of prowess in the kitchen, calling him sexist, condescending, lazy, and more.

The couple tied the knot in June after getting engaged in January.

What are the details?

On Sunday, Pratt shared an Instagram post featuring a pizza bagel bite that was clearly charred beyond all recognition.

Pratt, 40, revealed that his new wife, 29-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger, microwaved the snack failure for him.

He captioned the post, “Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all. To quote Rocky Balboa, ‘It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up… and keep moving forward.’ As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance. I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you.

Schwarzenegger cheekily responded, “Looks like my plan to just have you do the cooking is working out very well.”

What was the response?

As highlighted by the Daily Mail, many commenters were more than displeased by Pratt’s remarks.

Here are some of the more interesting responses:

“The misogyny rings loud and clear.”

“Ladies, this is the kind of posts that happen when you marry a misogynist. @prattprattpratt May hide it pretty well, but the misogyny rings loud and clear through the sarcasm… may think you’re trying to be funny at her expense. Real comedy is not made at the expense of others.”

“I knew he was trash.”

“He’s condescending. Of course she goes along with it because deep down she knows she’s replaceable. This guy plays on her insecurity.”

“One day you should give it a shot. Worst Chris.”

“Make your own damn bagel bites, @prattprattpratt. You’re 40.”

“Happy to be a lesbian.”

“Does it normally go well for you when you public shame your wife?”