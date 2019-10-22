Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo might be in a bit of hot water with the law after a recent arrest.

According to TMZ on Monday, Chickillo was arrested during the bye week for the Steelers when he allegedly got physical with his girlfriend Alysha Newman, who is a star athlete from Canada.

He has been accused of throwing her “against a wall and door” and smashing her phone. Police reportedly found visible injuries on Newman when they arrived.

Chickillo was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. Newman was also reportedly cited for harassment.

He will return to court next week after posting his $10,00 bail.

Obviously, Chickillo is innocent until proven guilty. That’s the system we have here in America, and it’s a good one.

Having said that, this isn’t a good look for Chickillo at all if he’s convicted. He’s a gigantic NFL linebacker. Newman might be an athlete and she might have also have been cited here, but it still doesn’t matter.

There’s no way Chickillo comes out looking like anything less than a scumbag if convicted. Again, he’s innocent until proven guilty.

The NFL has long been accused of having an issue with players being violent towards women. A linebacker for the Steelers allegedly throwing a woman against a wall and smashing her phone would just be the latest embarrassing and disgraceful incident for the league if it’s true.

We’ll have to see how the Steelers handle the situation going forward, but you can bet like hell the NFL will suspend Chickillo if he’s convicted. I can promise you that much.