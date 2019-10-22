(CNBC) — Stocks churned lower in the final hour of trading Tuesday as investors pored through a slew of key earnings from companies such as McDonald’s, Travelers, Procter & Gamble and United Technologies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 1 point lower after rising more than 100 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 slid 0.2% while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.5%.

The major indexes hit their session lows after U.K. lawmakers rejected a limited time frame to review a deal on Brexit. This makes an Oct. 31 deadline extension more likely.

