There are some moments so unbelievably profound that they are hard to even explain through words. Taylor Fisher decided to share one of these moments as best as she could after a magical moment happened at, of all places, Disney World.

Fisher and her husband, Chris, took their son, Oliver, to Disney World. They were walking around EPCOT when they stopped at the Eiffel Tower.

Two strangers stopped to patiently take a family photo of the Fisher family in front of the Eiffel Tower even though Oliver, like most young children, was not cooperating. Finally, the family was able to thank the couple for getting a good photo of them.

They parted ways and thought nothing more the brief exchange with the couple. However, the couple who took their family photo found the Fishers a few minutes later.

The man, Scott, introduced himself and his wife, Sally, with tears in his eyes. Scott promised the Fisher family that he “wasn’t creepy,” but he had a request.

He first explained that he and his wife had four beautiful children. Three of them were having fun in the park with their grandparents while their fourth, Duke, was celebrating his first birthday in heaven.

Duke passed away in March, but would have turned one year old on July 1, which happened to be the very day that they ran into the Fisher family. As they grieved the loss of baby Duke, they could not help but see him in little Oliver.

In memory of Duke’s first birthday, they asked if they could take Oliver on a shopping spree at Mouse Gear gift shop. Taylor Fisher acknowledged that normally it would feel strange to allow strangers to take their son on a shopping spree, but she felt immediate peace from God that she should allow them to do this.

Taylor Fisher wrote: “Through an act of their own generosity, I witnessed a couple begin to heal from the grief and ache of [losing] something so dear. After they bought him way [too] many toys, we all stopped in the middle of the store…God’s presence was so real and we worshiped and praised him for his ultimate design, for it was only God who could have brought us together.”

Sally shared that she had been praying to God for closure before running into Oliver. Holding Oliver’s hand and watching him delight in the gifts was her gift from God that allowed her to finally feel like she could move toward healing.

The timing of the two families connecting at Disney World was nothing short of a miracle. Happiness at Disney does not look the same for everybody, but somehow, it was found even in the midst of heartbreaking grief.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.