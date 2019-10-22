A new poll from Reuters and Ipsos released Tuesday shows that support for impeaching President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump’s use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE has increased by 3 percentage points over the past week.

In particular, support for impeachment surged among independent voters, 45 percent of whom now back impeaching Trump, while 32 percent oppose it.

In general, 46 percent of Americans said they support impeachment, compared to 40 percent who said they oppose it.

The poll also found that approval of Trump’s foreign policy has taken a hit among Republican voters. Seventy-three percent of GOP voters said they approve of Trump’s foreign policy in the latest poll, down from 79 percent in April.

Additionally, 75 percent of Republicans said they approve of his handling of ISIS, down from 83 percent in April.

The poll comes amid the growing fallout from Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, allowing Turkish forces to subsequently launch an offensive against the Kurds, who were critical allies of the U.S. in fighting ISIS.

The poll also comes after multiple administration officials backed up allegations made by an anonymous whistleblower that Trump sought to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Warren to protest with striking Chicago teachers Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE, who is currently running for the Democratic nomination for president.

The poll was conducted online among a sample of 4,083 adults. It has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.