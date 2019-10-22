Susan Rice, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as national security advisor during the Obama administration, said during an interview (hosted by two other former Obama officials) that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is a “piece of sh*t.”

The trio was discussing the politics in the aftermath of the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, which left four Americans dead, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

What are the details?

Rice was speaking on the podcast, “Pod Save America,” to hosts Ben Rhodes and Tommy Vietor — who are also Obama administration alums.

In a clip of the sit-down released on Tuesday, Rhodes says, “You have to understand Benghazi to understand Trump.”

“Right,” Vietor responds, adding, “Because Lindsey Graham isn’t just a piece of sh*t now.”

“He’s been a piece of shit,” Rice interrupted, laughing. “I said it. I said it. Damn it, finally,” she continued before repeating herself,” He’s a piece of sh*t.”

The Week‘s Catherine Garcia pointed out that “Rice and Graham went toe to toe in the wake of the Benghazi attack, as Republicans accused Rice of intentionally misleading the public, with Graham among the loudest voices.”

Anything else?

Rice has been on a media blitz in an effort to promote her recently released book, “Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For.”

The former national security advisor has also been a sharp critic — as has Sen. Graham — of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria.

The Hill reported that President Trump fired back at Rice last week, slamming “the Obama adminstration’s refusal to take military action against the Syrian government after it used chemical weapons in the Syrian civil war.”

“Susan Rice, who was a disaster to President Obama as National Security Advisor, is now telling us her opinion on what to do in Syria,” the president tweeted. “Remember RED LINE IN THE SAND? That was Obama. Millions killed! No thanks Susan, you were a disaster.”