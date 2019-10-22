Susan Rice, who served as national security adviser during the Obama administration, referred to Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamOvernight Defense: Trump weighs leaving some troops in Syria to ‘secure the oil’ | US has pulled 2,000 troops from Afghanistan | Pelosi leads delegation to Afghanistan, Jordan US troops leaving Syria cross into Iraq Graham says he’s open-minded on supporting impeachment: ‘Sure, I mean show me something that is a crime’ MORE (R-S.C.) as a “piece of shit” during a taping of a “Pod Save The World” podcast this week.

She made the remark after Tommy Vietor, another former Obama adviser, first used the term to refer to Graham during a discussion of the 2012 Benghazi attack in Libya.

“You have to understand Benghazi to understand [President] Trump,” said Ben Rhodes, a deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration who’s now a host of the podcast.

“Right, because Lindsey Graham isn’t just a piece of shit now…” Vietor said before his sentence is finished by Rice.

“He’s been a piece of shit,” Rice said.

“He’s a piece of shit.” — @AmbassadorRice on Lindsey Graham Hear the rest of her interview on tomorrow’s #PodSaveTheWorld pic.twitter.com/9GQITwlSlg — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) October 22, 2019

The two former officials both famously sparred with GOP senators in 2012 over a terrorist attack that destroyed a U.S. consulate in Libya and the Obama administration’s response in the hours following the attack, with Republicans arguing that the administration hid details of the attack from the public.

Rice, a critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump’s use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE‘s withdrawal of troops from northern Syria, was sharply criticized by Trump last week on Twitter, where the president slammed Rice and the Obama administration’s refusal to take military action against the Syrian government after it was accused of using chemical weapons in the Syrian civil war.

“Susan Rice, who was a disaster to President Obama as National Security Advisor, is now telling us her opinion on what to do in Syria. Remember RED LINE IN THE SAND? That was Obama. Millions killed! No thanks Susan, you were a disaster,” he tweeted.

Graham’s office did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill on Rice’s remarks.