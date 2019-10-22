Former White House National Security Adviser Susan Rice on Tuesday referred to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., as a “piece of sh—” during an appearance on the podcast “Pod Save the World.”

A preview clip released by the podcast features former Obama officials Ben Rhodes and Tommy Vietor discussing the 2012 attack in Libya, which left four Americans, including Amb. Christopher Stevens, dead.

Rhodes says in order to understand President Donald Trump, “you have to understand Benghazi.”

Vietor responded, “Right, because Lindsey Graham isn’t just a piece of sh-t now.”

“He’s been a piece of sh-t,” Rice interrupted with a laugh. “I said it. I said it, damn it, finally. He’s a piece of sh-t.”

Vietor added Graham was “lying, lying, lying” about the attack, and “raising money off of the death of four Americans.”

Trump later tweeted:

“Rice, who was a disaster to President Obama as National Security Advisor, is now telling us her opinion on what to do in Syria. Remember RED LINE IN THE SAND? That was Obama. Millions killed! No thanks Susan, you were a disaster.”

Rice later responded on Twitter:

“Then why did you come up and hug me at 2015 WHCD when I’d never met you (which was totally gross) and whisper in my ear that I had been ‘very unfairly treated’ over Benghazi and ‘was doing a great job for the country’?”