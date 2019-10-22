[WARNING: ADULT LANGUAGE]

On Tuesday, “Pod Save The World” podcast released a preview clip of an interview with former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice in which she called Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as a “piece of shit.”

Former Obama administration deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said, “You have to understand Benghazi to understand Trump.”

Former adviser to President Obama, Tommy Vietor said, “Right, because Lindsey Graham isn’t just a piece of shit now…”

Rice interjected, “He’s been a piece of shit. I said it. I said it, dammit. Finally. He’s a piece of shit.

Vietor said, “He’s lying. Lying, lying, lying. And raising money off of the death of four Americans. So anyway, that’s my little speech. This Fox producer told you when you asked how did I, Susan Rice, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, no oversight role over the consulate in Benghazi, or embassy security generally, how did I become the villain? And he said, individuals make great villains.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN