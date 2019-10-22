As other Democrats distance themselves from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s paranoid antics of seeing a Russian under every stone, the die-hard Hillary devotees of “The View” sided with her completely over the latest feud with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), referring to the 2020 presidential candidate as a “useful idiot.”

“She told us about Russia, she told us about the probable interference,” said co-host Sunny Hostin. “She was secretary of state. She has deep world knowledge of world issues. I thought, where’s the lie? I’ve often said that Tulsi is sort of the Trojan horse in this. She’s polling at only 1.2 percent, yet she’s still in the race. You have her being touted by people like Fox News personalities like Tucker Carlson.”

Co-host Joy Behar then added that Gabbard has not explicitly denied Hillary’s claims that she is a Russian asset, asserting that she is a “useful idiot.”

“She hasn’t denied it,” Behar said. “She hasn’t said anything in her tweets. ‘How dare you? It’s outrageous. Of course, I’m not.’ She didn’t say that. She’s just going after Hillary. I just think that she could be a useful idiot the way Trump is a useful idiot to the Russians,” the liberal co-host proclaimed. “That they see something. They say, ‘Oh look, a useful idiot. Let’s play this.’”

Conservative co-host Abby Huntsman, however, believed that Hillary Clinton had a personal vendetta over the 2016 election. “It surprised me Hillary Clinton was not smarter and more tactful in how she talked about it,” said Huntsman.

The feud between Gabbard and Hillary erupted into a social media firestorm last Friday when the former first lady said that Russia is grooming Gabbard for a third-party run during an appearance on the podcast “Campaign HQ.”

“I think they have got their eye on someone who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She is the favorite of the Russians,” Clinton said. “They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”

“That’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset. Yeah, she’s a Russian asset — I mean, totally,” she continued. “They know they can’t win without a third-party candidate. So I don’t know who it’s going to be, but I will guarantee you they will have a vigorous third-party challenge in the key states that they most needed.”

Gabbard immediately took to Twitter to blast Clinton as “the queen of warmongers.”

“Great! Thank you [Hillary Clinton],” Gabbard said. “You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain.”

“From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why,” she continued. “Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose.”