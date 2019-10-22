A transgender woman who made headlines earlier this year for filing more than a dozen complaints against biologically female aestheticians for refusing to wax her male genitalia was hit with a devastating loss from British Columbia’s Human Rights Tribunal on Tuesday.

Not only did the panel determine Jessica Yaniv’s complaints were racially motivated and “divorced from reality,” the activist has been ordered to pay $2,000 each to three of the respondents in the case as condemnation for her conduct.

What are the details?

Over the past year, Yaniv has filed more than 15 human right complaints against female salon workers who refused to perform waxing services — including the incredibly intimate Brazilian wax — for her, after disclosing that she does, in fact, have male genitalia.

Many of the women Yaniv complained about are immigrants with language barriers. Nonetheless, each allegedly cited reasons such as religious beliefs for declining to provide services. At least two of the salons have since gone out of business because of the uproar.

Yaniv argued in her complaint to the tribunal that she was discriminated against, likening her situation to U.S. cases where bakers have been punished by the courts for refusing to provide a cake for a gay wedding due to their Christian beliefs.

The human rights panel disagreed, writing in their decision that “there is no material difference in a cake which is baked for a straight wedding, and one that is baked for a gay wedding. Nor does baking a cake for a gay wedding require you to have intimate contact with the client.”

The tribunal found Yaniv’s initial order to be racially motivated for her targeting of immigrant women, and called her initial request for $500,000 in damages to be “divorced from reality,” the Vancouver Courier reported.

According to The Washington Examiner, Jay Cameron, whose firm represented five of the aestheticians, praised the decision, saying, “No woman should be compelled to touch male genitals against her will, irrespective of how the owner of the genitals identifies.”