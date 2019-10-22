Transgender activist Jessica Yaniv, a biological male who identifies as a female, filed at least 15 human rights complaints against female estheticians in Canada for refusing to wax his male genitals, as covered this summer by The Daily Wire.

On Tuesday, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which is representing five of the women being targeted by Yaniv, announced that the activist’s cases against their clients have been tossed by the BC Human Rights Tribunal. Moreover, Yaniv will be forced to pay $2,000 each to at least three of the women.

“The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) is pleased to announce that the BC Human Rights Tribunal has ruled in favour of home estheticians’ right to refuse to handle male genitalia against their will,” a press release from JCCF said, as highlighted by The Post Millennial.

According to the group, the tribunal’s decision said that “human rights legislation does not require a service provider to wax a type of genitals they are not trained for and have not consented to wax.” Moreover, it was noted that Yaniv “engaged in improper conduct” and “filed complaints for improper purposes.” The activist’s testimony, according to the ruling, was “disingenuous and self-serving,” and Yaniv was “evasive and argumentative and contradicted herself.”

Yaniv filed complaints against 15 female and largely immigrant-owned businesses when he was turned away for a genital waxing for a variety of reasons, which included some of the businesses not being specialized in male genital waxing.

The complainant was seeking as much as $15,000 in damages against each esthetician, according to JCCF, and at least one of the women being targeted, a devout Sikh, was forced to close down her small at-home business due to the activist’s complaint.

“The Justice Centre represented Blue Heaven Beauty Lounge and its owner, Sandeep Banipal, who is an adherent to the Sikh religion. Ms. Banipal is not trained to wax male genitals, and as she explained in the response to the complaint against her, it ‘is not something I am comfortable with or trained to do,’” the JCCF press release outlined.

Sukhi Hehar Gill, also represented by JCCF, “was forced to close her business due to the complaint against her,” the release said. “Ms. Gill, also a practicing adherent of the Sikh faith, provided waxing services only to female clients, attending alone at her clients’ homes. She explained in her response to Yaniv’s complaint against her that it ‘is contrary to my faith’ to provide waxing services to a biological male. Yaniv had requested that Gill attend at Yaniv’s personal residence to provide arm and leg waxing services.”

Yaniv, at order by the tribunal, must now pay out $2,000 to Banipal, Gill, and other JCCF client, Marcia Da Silva.

“Self-identification does not erase physiological reality,” said Jay Cameron, JCCF Litigation Manager and counsel for the estheticians. “Our clients do not offer the service requested. No woman should be compelled to touch male genitals against her will, irrespective of how the owner of the genitals identifies.”

