President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump’s use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE on Tuesday compared the ongoing impeachment inquiry into him to a “lynching,” immediately drawing blowback from one of the most senior black Democrats in Congress.

Trump wrote that Republicans should recognize that they are “witnessing” a lynching in the form of impeachment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” Trump tweeted. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

The comparison of the practice laid out in the Constitution to lynchings commonly used to carry out the murder of African Americans drew swift backlash, particularly given Trump’s history of racially charged statements.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn James (Jim) Enos ClyburnPelosi calls Cummings ‘our North Star’ as Democratic leaders mourn his death Democrats gauge support for vote on impeachment inquiry Nancy Pelosi is ready for this fight MORE (D-S.C.), one of the most influential black lawmakers in Congress, was visibly agitated when asked to react to the tweet during an appearance on CNN.

“That is one word that no president ought to apply to himself,” he said.

“I’m a product of the South,” he added. “I know the history of that word. That is a word that we ought to be very, very careful about using.”

Rep. Bobby Rush Bobby Lee RushHouse Democrats blur lines on support for impeachment Congress mobilizes on cyber threats to electric grid CBC lawmakers rip Justice Democrats for targeting black lawmakers for primaries MORE (D-Ill.), a civil rights activist who founded a chapter of the Black Panthers in the 1960s, said Trump should delete the tweet.

“You think this impeachment is a LYNCHING? What the hell is wrong with you?” the congressman tweeted. “Do you know how many people who look like me have been lynched, since the inception of this country, by people who look like you.”

Trump has in recent days ratcheted up his calls for Republicans to defend him against the impeachment inquiry taking place in the House, which he has complained is “illegitimate” and a witch hunt.

Democrats are pursuing allegations that Trump abused his office by pressuring a foreign government to investigate his domestic political rival. They are specifically focused on a July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump urged Zelensky to “look into” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over their dealings in Ukraine.

The president has lashed out against those leading the impeachment inquiry, particularly House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSchiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails Trump urges GOP to fight for him House rejects GOP measure censuring Schiff MORE (D-Calif.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America’s Health Care Future — Four companies reach 0M settlement in opioid lawsuit | Deal opens door to larger settlements | House panel to consider vaping tax | Drug pricing markup tomorrow Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails Trump urges GOP to fight for him MORE (D-Calif.), and insisted he did nothing wrong.

Republicans have complained about the lack of transparency surrounding the inquiry thus far, bemoaning the witnesses have testified in closed-door settings without full transcripts being released.

Some in the GOP have suggested that Democrats must hold a vote to set parameters of their investigation. While similar votes have been held during past impeachment proceedings, there is no legal requirement to hold one.

Trump was asked Monday if he felt it was a foregone conclusion that Democrats will impeach him, and seemed to suggest he thought that might be the case.

“I think they want to,” he said. “Any Democrat wants to because they’re not gong to beat me in the election. So of course they want to impeach.”

Trump called the investigation into him “illegitimate.”

“It cannot be the way our founders, our great founders, meant this to be,” he said.

During an interview broadcast Monday night with Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Mulvaney faces uncertain future after public gaffes Megyn Kelly appearance on Fox News draws more than 4 million viewers MORE of Fox News, Trump suggested his predecessor, President Obama, also could have been impeached for various political scandals.

Updated at 9:12 a.m.