President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump’s use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE has floated Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinTop economic adviser warned Trump on reelection chances ahead of China truce: report The Hill’s Morning Report – Tempers boil over at the White House Schumer seeks focus on health care amid impeachment fever MORE and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump embarks on Twitter spree amid impeachment inquiry, Syria outrage The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges Trump offers condolences on frequent foe Cummings: ‘Very hard, if not impossible, to replace’ MORE as possible replacements for acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyTrump urges GOP to fight for him Bill Press: Mulvaney proves need for daily briefings Gingrich calls for eliminating White House press corps in wake of Mulvaney briefing MORE, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

Trump reportedly told Mnuchin about a month ago, “You have such great ideas, why don’t you be my chief?”

People familiar with the matter told the news outlet that Trump has made similar remarks to Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell and has asked advisers if Conway would be a good choice for the position.

White House aides told Bloomberg that Trump’s comments about a possible replacement are not new as he usually tests different considerations in conversations with aides.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and the Treasury Department for comment.

Mulvaney has come under intense scrutiny by the president’s allies after saying in a televised press conference last week that security aid to Ukraine was dependent partly on the country investigating a conspiracy theory undermining the conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“I have news for everybody: Get over it,” Mulvaney said. “There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.”

The White House this week said Mulvaney has Trump’s backing.

“Mick Mulvaney’s standing in the White House has not changed. He is still the Acting Chief of Staff and has the President’s confidence,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told The Hill in a statement Monday.