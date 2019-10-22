President Donald Trump’s D.C. hotel Trump International abruptly canceled a prayer event for the Kurdish people, The Washington Post reported.

The event was planned by Frontier Alliance International, a Christian aid group that provides medical help in the Middle East.

FAI’s administrator, Charlene Struebing, told the Post hotel staff had expressed “security concerns.”

“They said they’ve gotten a lot of security concerns and they couldn’t accommodate enough security,” Struebing said. “I think it’s more related to people protesting our event than it was anything we were doing.”

A D.C. police spokeswoman told the Post otherwise.

D.C. police “has not received any information regarding potential security threats or concerns with this event,” she said.

The event will now be held at the Grand Hyatt Washington Hotel on Sunday.