The Trump Organization has reportedly removed the business’s namesake from two ice skating rinks in New York City.

The Washington Post reports the ice skating rinks in Central Park, which are two of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he doesn’t want NYT in the White House Veterans group backs lawsuits to halt Trump’s use of military funding for border wall Schiff punches back after GOP censure resolution fails MORE’s oldest businesses, no longer bear his name on the boards around the rink.

Trump’s name has also been covered on one of the rink’s awnings above the desk where visitors rent skates.

The “T” in Trump is still visible but the remaining letters have been covered with a white tarp.

Any semblance of Trump’s name at the ice skating rinks are now in smaller font and less visible to the public, the Post reports.

The changes mark the first time in Trump’s presidency that the Trump Organization has appeared to minimize its connection to the name, according to the news outlet.

Trump first began operating the rinks in the 1980s under a concession agreement with the city of New York. Trump took over the ice skating rinks, which were first a renovation project taken on by the city, and finished them himself.

The two rinks have official names — Wollman Rink in the southern part of Central Park and Lasker Rink at the park’s northern end — but Trump’s name was displayed as prominently as the official ones, the Post noted.

Up until this year, Trump’s name was clearly seen across the rinks, with that changing over the summer, a spokesperson for New York City’s parks department told the news outlet.

“The Trump organization notified us in late August that they planned to change the on-rink branding,” Crystal Howard, a spokeswoman for the city parks department, told the Post in an email.

She said the city did not ask for the change to the rink’s branding.