Democratic Massachusetts State Rep. Daniel J. Hunt filed a bill that would make it illegal in the commonwealth to call someone a “bitch.”

The bill was initially filed in May but a Tuesday hearing brought it back to the forefront — where both the bill and Hunt quickly became targets for ridicule. (RELATED: Mass. Dem’s Bill Would Impose $200 Fines, 6 Months In Jail For Using The Word ‘Bitch’)

Beacon Hill Democrats like @repdanhunt are fearlessly taking on the biggest problems facing the commonwealth. #mapoli pic.twitter.com/xxyECXmd6J — MassGOP (@massgop) October 21, 2019

And predictably, a large number of critics made use of the fact that the word “bitch” wasn’t illegal … yet. (RELATED: City Of Berkeley Bans Gendered Words Like ‘Manhole’ And ‘Manpower’ From Code Book)

Hunt, who claimed that he had only introduced the bill because a constituent asked him to do so, tweeted a statement explaining his position.

“One of the responsibilities of all Representatives is to serve as a conduit for direct petitions from our constituents to the General Court. It’s a long-held tradition that gives every Massachusetts resident a voice inside the halls of the State House and a chance to raise their personal interests before the legislature. While this specific instance may amuse some and alarm others, it remains a important process for self-representation,” the statement read.

The responses varied some, but most simply called Hunt varying degrees of bitch.

Sam is talking about you & the answer is yes pic.twitter.com/pVc6J8CCto — Rightbrain Pierre (@rightbrainkurt) October 22, 2019

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances BITCH — Circulus In Probando (@Replicantsunite) October 23, 2019

If I ever get a visa to go to the US, I will wish to have a selfie taken with the famous Democratic congressman who wanted to outlaw the word in English for “female dog”. pic.twitter.com/SR1K2hhZLe — Fernando Leanme (@FernandoLeanme) October 22, 2019

Dear @RepDanHunt: You seek to pass a law that is a prima facie violation of the First Amendment.

Are you trying to prove some point about the importance of free speech? That could possibly redeem you. Possibly.

Otherwise you are a laughable, whiny, un-American bitch. — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) October 22, 2019

Others suggested that even if he was trying to make a point about making the process accessible to his constituents, he could have been selective enough to make an example of a bill that wasn’t a violation of the First Amendment.

You should be truly ashamed of yourself. You don’t get to launch an attack on freedom of speech, simply because some constituents asked you to. You are a disgrace to that seat, sir. — Vincent | ???????? ???????? (@nonsaintVincent) October 22, 2019