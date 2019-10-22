(FOX NEWS) — Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in Southern California earlier this month.

The woman, who was not identified, made the court filing in California Superior Court for Los Angeles County, according to ESPN. She is reportedly seeking a trial by jury and unspecified damages over alleged sexual assault, sexual battery, gender violence, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress over an incident that allegedly occurred in November 2017.

The woman, who was 29 at the time of the alleged assault, was in a consensual sexual relationship with De La Hoya after becoming friends with him in late 2016, ESPN reported, citing the lawsuit. On the night of Nov. 12, 2017, the woman said she was invited by the boxer to see his new home in Pasadena and he became violent after she refused to perform a specific sex act.

