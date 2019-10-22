(REUTERS) — VATICAN CITY — The Vatican on Tuesday accused ultra-conservative Catholic social media of fomenting hate, a day after militants stole statues they considered pagan idols from a church and dumped them in the Tiber river.

Monday’s incident came in the final week of an assembly of bishops to discuss the future of the Church in the Amazon region. The stolen statues were on display along with other Amazon artifacts at a church near the Vatican.

“In the name of tradition and doctrine, an effigy of maternity and the sacredness of life was dumped in contempt,” said Andrea Tornielli, the Vatican’s editorial director.

Read the full story ›