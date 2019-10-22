[embedded content]

With leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidates offering “free” benefits from health care to college, the Republican National Committee is presenting a rebuttal from the mouths of people who recently have suffered under a socialist government in which the “promises of free government and equality for all turned into a nightmare.”

A website titled Victims of Socialism features a video montage and individual interviews with “real people who lived in socialist countries and survived to tell their tale.”

Karen N., who fled Venezuela, says the people of her country made “a terrible mistake” not heeding the warnings.

“We didn’t listen. Many people warned us,” she says in a video. “Unfortunately, we made the error of saying, ‘That’s not going to happen in Venezuela.'”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends” that when “you hear firsthand from people from Venezuela or Cuba who have dealt with socialism, who’ve been driven from their countries, who’ve dealt with the poverty and the instability it brings to their government, I think it really resonates.”

Another voice, Patricia G.H., says “these socialist promoters” should go to Venezuela and “see the reality of what’s going on.”

The video cuts to a scene of Venezuelans in a long line, explaining that queuing up for basic necessities is how they spend most of their time

“We are hungry,” says Zulay Urbina of Caracas. “We have needs. We have not food. Look at this line.”

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that while Venezuela’s heavily subsidized gasoline is the world’s cheapest, the economy is in such shambles that drivers are paying for a full tank with food, a candy bar or a cigarette.

Sitting atop the world’s largest oil reserves, people in the once rich country now “live with a nagging feeling that anything from violent street protests to a massive power failure could throw their lives into chaos at any moment,” the AP said.

More than 4 million have fled the country in recent years, with the International Monetary Fund forecasting inflation will hit a staggering 200,000% this year.

The high cost of free stuff

Amed G. warns on the Victim of Socialism site that the promise by socialist politicians that everything will be “free” comes at the price of handing over liberty.

“It’s crazy. It’s incredible. With the socialists, [they] take your liberties and offer little candies. It’s all free,” he says before the video jumps to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., calling for “free tuition.”

In February, Sanders dodged when asked to explain in an interview why the Hugo Chavez-led socialist revolution that once was touted by the left in America has destroyed Venezuela.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes asked the senator, an unabashed socialist known for honeymooning in the Soviet Union: “What is the Bernie Sanders case for why Venezuela is the way it is? What went wrong there in what was an avowedly socialist project?”

Sanders replied: “Ahhh, well, I mean, that’s a long story that we can’t — I don’t think we have the time to get into.”

He quickly shifted the subject, insisting that Venezuela have free and fair elections, that the U.S. provide humanitarian aid, and “that the United States does not do what it has done, time and time again in our history, and that is, get involved in overthrowing governments in Latin America.”

“We did that in Chile, we did that in Brazil, Guatemala, other countries, we should not be doing that now,” he said. “The future of Venezuela must rest with the Venezuelan people, not the Trump administration.”

In his State of the Union address in February, President Trump alluded to the socialist drift of the Democratic Party, declaring America “will never be a socialist country – ever.”

He welcomed Sanders’ entry in the 2020 race, saying “every candidate is embracing his brand of socialism.”

Castro ‘totally transformed the society’

WND reported that after attending a rally in Nicaragua in 1985 at which Sandinista leader Daniel Ortega railed against the U.S. government, Sanders praised Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro in a local television interview in Vermont.

[embedded content]

Sanders said he was “impressed” by Ortega and drew a comparison to Castro’s Cuba in an interview aired Aug. 8, 1985, on Vermont’s Channel 17/Town Meeting Television, Mediaite reported.

Sanders said that when the communists took over Cuba in 1961, “everybody was totally convinced that Castro was the worst guy in the world and all of the Cuban people were going to rise up in rebellion against Fidel Castro.”

“They forgot that he educated their kids, gave their kids healthcare, totally transformed the society,” he said.

“Not that Fidel Castro and Cuba are perfect, they certainly are not,” Sanders added, “but just because Ronald Reagan dislikes these people doesn’t mean that people in their own nations feel the same way.”

Sanders was asked about helping the Sandinistas get their message out to the American people.

“Reagan and his people are so sophisticated, they own the airwaves … the media, every time Reagan gives them a photo opportunity, thousands, ‘Thank you, Mr. President, thank you very much for telling us another lie!'”

Mediaite noted that despite documented human-rights abuses, Sanders defended his remarks in 2016 debate with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“The key issue here was whether the United States should go around overthrowing small Latin American countries. I think that that was a mistake … both in Nicaragua and Cuba,” Sanders said.

“Look, let’s look at the facts here. Cuba is, of course, an authoritarian undemocratic country, and I hope very much as soon as possible it becomes a democratic country,” Sanders said in the 2016 debate.

“But on the other hand … it would be wrong not to state that in Cuba they have made some good advances in health care. They are sending doctors all over the world. They have made some progress in education. I think by restoring full diplomatic relations with Cuba, it will result in significant improvements to the lives of Cubans and it will help the United States and our business community invest.”

Clinton responded.

“I think in that same interview, he praised what he called the revolution of values in Cuba and talked about how people were working for the common good, not for themselves,” she said.

“I just couldn’t disagree more. You know, if the values are that you oppress people, you disappear people, you imprison people or even kill people for expressing their opinions, for expressing freedom of speech, that is not the kind of revolution of values that I ever want to see anywhere.”

In another old video, Sanders criticized some American journalists who “talk about how bad a country is because people are lining up for food.”

“That’s a good thing. In other countries, people don’t line up for food. The rich get the food and the poor starve to death,” said the senator, who has two homes in Vermont and a townhouse in Washington, and made more than $1 million in 2016 and in 2017.