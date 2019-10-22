On Tuesday’s episode of “Dear America with Graham Allen,” the lead singer of Christian rock band Skillet, John L. Cooper, joined Graham to discuss the challenges faced by many modern-day Christians and why Christian leaders have recently abandoned their faith.

Graham talked about some of the difficulties in dealing with the mob mentality on social media, where people tend to equate agreement with acceptance and love. “Loving someone is not agreeing with someone,” he said, adding that he believes many people “tiptoe” around the “hard issues” because they fear the scathing criticism so common in today’s culture.

“People don’t know what to do [because] we don’t have relationships,” John said. “I think what we’re missing is the relationship aspect because of social media … in relationships you can start to have those conversations,” he added.

