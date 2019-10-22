The White House will not renew its subscriptions to the New York Times and the Washington Post, it claimed Tuesday, as a result of biased, unfair coverage of the president.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Politico reporter Michael Calderone that the White House “won’t be renewing” its subscriptions following remarks President Trump made in an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Monday night.

“We don’t even want it in the White House anymore; we’re going to probably terminate that and the Washington Post,” Trump said while speaking about the Times to Hannity. “They’re fake.”

Trump reminded Hannity that the New York Times and the Washington Post “got it all wrong” in the presidential election and had to apologize in a letter to their readers.

The president routinely criticizes the New York Times but at the same time pays close attention to his former hometown paper.

He admitted that after the election that he had hoped for fair coverage from the Times.

“You know what happened? I got covered worse!” he said.

Trump said that he was told that President Abraham Lincoln got the worst press coverage of any president.

“They say he got the worse press of anybody,” he said. “I say, ‘I dispute it.’”