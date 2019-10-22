The White House on Tuesday announced it will not renew its subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post after the president suggested it Monday night.

President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Monday night that the Times is a “fake newspaper” and “we don’t even want it in the White House anymore.”

He also said, “We’re going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post. They’re fake.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Politico that the president was referring to the White House’s subscriptions to those newspapers, not to forcing out their reporters. Trump previously complained about the coverage he received from those two newspapers in particular earlier this year during an interview with Times reporters and the newspaper’s publisher A.G. Sulzberger.

“Everybody thinks The New York Times treats me terribly. Washington Post also, but The New York Times even more so treats me unbelievably terribly,” Trump said, adding, “I don’t think I’ve had a good story in The New York Times” since becoming president.

Trump told Hannity on Monday, “The media’s corrupt. Not all media is. Look, I know some great people, including you, but I know some great journalists.”