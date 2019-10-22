Halloween is coming up soon so, of course, the witches are coming out of the woodwork.

Thousands of witches plan to gather on Thursday to cast a spell on President Trump in a move dubbed #MagicResistance.

The spell is “to bind Donald Trump and all those who abet him,” and the witches plan to do the spell at every waning crescent moon, hoping their magic will drive Trump out of office.

“With rituals and spells for protection of immigrants and refugees, reproductive rights, anti-fascism, and protection of the earth (among other critical issues), you can be part of the powerful #MagicResistance movement,” Michael M. Hughes wrote in 2017 on ExtraNewsfeed.

“This document has been making the rounds in a number of magical groups both secretive and public. It was created by me along with members of several private magical orders who wish to remain anonymous. I make no claims about its efficacy, and several people have noted it can be viewed as more of a mass art/consciousness-raising project (similar to the 1967 exorcism and levitation of the Pentagon), than an actual magical working. But many are clearly taking it very seriously,” he writes.

Hughes told the Washington Examiner that the call to witches to cast a spell went “immediately viral and just completely exploded” after he posted it on Medium. Since then, witches have been gathering to cast the spell (Vox writes that there are a “13,000-strong umbrella group of internet neo-pagans, Wiccans, solo practitioners who self-identify as ‘hedge witches,’ longtime magical practitioners in various traditions, and committed activists).

He posts “a number of suggestions and variants for this ritual.”

A Spell to Bind Donald Trump and All Those Who Abet Him (version 2.0) To be performed at midnight on every waning crescent moon until he is removed from office. The first ritual takes place Friday evening, February 24th, at the stroke of midnight. This binding spell is open source, and may be modified to fit your preferred spiritual practice or magical system — the critical elements are the simultaneity of the working (midnight, EST—DC, Mar-a-Lago, and Trump Tower NYC time) and the mass energy of participants. See below for the upcoming dates. Some lodges/covens are doing a variation of this as a group working, while a number of solitary practitioners are planning to connect and livestream via Facebook, Twitter, and other social media. Components:

Unflattering photo of Trump (small); see below for one you can print

Tower tarot card (from any deck)

Tiny stub of an orange candle (cheap via Amazon)

Pin or small nail (to inscribe candle)

White candle (any size), representing the element of Fire

Small bowl of water, representing elemental Water

Small bowl of salt, representing elemental Earth

Feather (any), representing the element of Air

Matches or lighter

Ashtray or dish of sand Optional:

Piece of pyrite (fool’s gold)

Sulfur

Black thread (for traditional binding variant)

Baby carrot (as substitute for orange candle stub)

The post on ExtraNewsfeed also directs witches on what to say.

Hear me, oh spirits

Of Water, Earth, Fire, and Air

Heavenly hosts

Demons of the infernal realms

And spirits of the ancestors

(Light inscribed orange candle stub)

I call upon you

To bind

Donald J. Trump

So that his malignant works may fail utterly

That he may do no harm

To any human soul

Nor any tree

Animal

Rock

Stream

or Sea

Bind him so that he shall not break our polity

Usurp our liberty

Or fill our minds with hate, confusion, fear, or despair

And bind, too,

All those who enable his wickedness

And those whose mouths speak his poisonous lies

“Knowing thousands of people are gathering together at the same time from all over the world to do this ritual and to put our beliefs and our desires into sharp focus, and to do that ritualistically, I think that has a really powerful effect,” Hughes told The Examiner.