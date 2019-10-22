The XFL season will get underway on February 8.

The league released the schedule for the season on Tuesday, and the first game will air on ABC when the Seattle Dragons play the DC Defenders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The first six games will all air on Fox, ABC and ESPN.

I can’t tell you all how excited I am for the XFL to begin. The AAF was pretty cool for the few weeks it existed, and it proved fans want spring football.

Unfortunately, it folded in epic fashion. The XFL is better funded, the games are on major networks, Vince McMahon is running the show a few big names are tied with the league.

As a lifelong fan of the DC Defenders, I can’t wait to watch Cardale Jones take the field against Seattle. Trust me, all football fans should be cheering for the XFL to succeed.

It could eventually become a great pipeline to the NFL for developing talent and guys trying to revive their career. At the very least, it’ll give football fans something to watch in the offseason when the NFL and college football are over.

The only thing about the XFL that still doesn’t make a ton of sense to me is the fact Johnny Manziel isn’t playing in it.

He’s the biggest name on the market for the league, but he’s not on a roster. That doesn’t make much sense at all.

Hopefully, that situation gets figured out sooner than later because the XFL could definitely use a guy like him to move the needle.