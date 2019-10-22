Hillary Clinton needs to “see a psychiatrist” to help her get over losing the 2016 election to President Donald Trump, Rep. Lee Zeldin said Tuesday while commenting on the former Democratic nominee’s comments suggesting Democratic candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is being groomed by Russia to mount a third-party campaign.

“(She) needs to see a psychiatrist and talk through this,” the New York Republican told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “She isn’t dealing with her loss well. She believes not the reason why she lost, but the legacy of why she lost is due to, in her mind, the Russians changing the outcome of our election.”

In a Campaign HQ podcast, Clinton suggested, without saying Gabbard’s name, that the Kremlin was grooming her to run as a third-party candidate in 2020 and argued that 2016 Green Party nominee Jill Stein was a “Russian asset.”

Zeldin said he thinks Clinton has not only convinced herself that Russia led to her loss, but she’s “gotten to the point she blames Tulsi Gabbard.”

Gabbard supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in his race against Clinton in 2016, and Zeldin said Clinton resents that as well

“She is acting out, blaming anyone other than herself for that loss in 2016,” said Zeldin.

Gabbard is an Army National Guard member who has served in Iraq, but she’s also come under fire for meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017 and for defending Russian military operations in Syria.