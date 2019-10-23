(FOX NEWS) — Police in the United Kingdom on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old driver from Northern Ireland on suspicion of murder after 39 bodies were found in the back of a semi-truck in Essex, which is east of London.

Essex police said that 38 of the bodies, which were found at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Greys, Essex, were adults and one was a teenager. The area has been cordoned off by police.

This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened,” Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said. “We

