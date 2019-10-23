Some of the city’s most ambitious new buildings are opening or listing this fall. That means it’s open season for trophy hunters.

Perhaps the most significant new work of architecture to arrive this fall is Jean Nouvel’s 53 West 53rd Street, with interiors by Thierry Despont — and it’s topped by a 7,973-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom crown jewel, which rises over the Museum of Modern Art.

“The interior space of this penthouse has a very legitimate relationship to the exterior architecture,” notes James Lansill of Corcoran Sunshine, who is marketing the $63.8 million home. “It’s very different from your typical white-box condo tower,” he says of the slender 82-story, 145-apartment building’s concrete diagrid system, which acts like an exoskeleton for the tower. “You really feel the vision of the architect.”

Another new tower that is impossible to ignore is 35 Hudson Yards, where a 9,886-square-foot, 91st-floor penthouse hit the market last month for $59 million. The seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home — perched within a 1,000-foot glass tower designed by David Childs and SOM architects — stretches across a full floor and boasts 360-degree views of the city. That’s not to mention the 14-foot ceilings, wide French oak floors and 445-square-foot terrace. It’s on the market with Sherry Tobak of Related Sales.

But the buyer with truly grand ambitions should head downtown to the late Karl Fischer’s 72-unit, 33-story 172 Madison Avenue. A nearly 20,000-square-foot, five-floor penthouse is on the market there, with a staggering asking price of $98 million. Dubbed “Le Penthouse,” it hit the market this summer, becoming the most expensive listing in New York. The unit (listed with Raphael Sitruk of Keller Williams) comes as a white box, with a private, rooftop infinity pool and a Jacuzzi. Talk about Champagne wishes.

